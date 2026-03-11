Flooding in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny during Storm Chandra. The storm resulted in insurance claims of about €26 million. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Storm Chandra in late January and rainfall in the days that followed is estimated to have resulted in almost €26 million of claims in the Republic, according to Insurance Ireland. Joe Brennan has the story.

Joe also reports that Energia Group’s earnings rose almost 17 per cent on the year in the three months to the end of December, in advance of the all-Ireland power company’s upcoming sale to French private equity firm Ardian.

Shares steadied this morning following a retreat in oil prices, ‌but investors remain anxious over the risks to inflation and global growth. A pullback in oil came after the Wall Street Journal reported that the International Energy ​Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices.

As a society we have rightly focused on cutting energy costs and becoming more efficient at home, yet the Government’s retrofitting programme is doomed to failure because of eminently forseeable problems. John McManus explains why in his column.

Open Instagram, or any other social media app these days, and there is a good chance you will see a celebrity extolling the virtues of any number of products. It all looks real and organic, but the truth is in many cases, those influencers are being paid to shill such items. So how to avoid falling into the trap of spending money on what looks like a personal recommendation? Joanne Hunt shows how to in this week’s Money Matters.

Electric cars have become cheaper than comparable diesel vehicles on Ireland’s used car market for the first time, according to new report from DoneDeal Cars. As Colin Gleeson reports, the sharp decline in used electric vehicle (EV) prices also appears to have stabilised, according to the report, which suggests the market is entering a “more settled phase” after several years of volatility.

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has agreed a deal with aparthotel operator Staycity Group to deliver a new boutique hotel at Waterfront South Central, the major mixed-use scheme the developer is in the process of completing in Dublin’s north docklands. Ronald Quinan reports.

Domino’s Pizza took an impairment charge of £10.4 million (€12 million) last year after its Irish operations took a hit driven by a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that found food delivery drivers are staff and not self-employed. Colin has the story.

Eight company directors, four landlords, an e-scooter entrepreneur, a crypto currency investor and a former undertaker made tax settlements with Revenue totalling €7.9 million in the final three months of last year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Ronald also reports that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TFI) has signed a new long-term lease on Metrolink’s behalf for 49,500sq ft of space at Coopers Cross, the mixed-use campus developed by US-headquartered real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson. Metrolink’s new offices will provide it with space for more than 400 workers.

Also in Commercial Property, Ronald reports that the Franciscans are seeking €7m for a south Dublin mansion with scope for high-end housing, while Irish-owned real-estate investor and operator, Fine Grain Property, has completed the sale of Hawthorn House at Limerick’s Plassey Innovation Campus to a French investment fund.

The co-founder of the Blackrock, Hermitage and Galway Clinics, James M Sheehan is one of four appellants to stall plans by Cairn Homes for 252 homes in Blackrock in south Dublin. Gordon Deegan reports.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.