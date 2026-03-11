Johnny Ronan group agrees deal with Staycity for boutique hotel in Dublin docklands

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has agreed a deal with aparthotel operator Staycity Group to deliver a new boutique hotel at Waterfront South Central, the large mixed-use scheme the developer is in the process of completing in Dublin’s north docklands.

A planning application for the hotel will be submitted to Dublin City Council shortly and a decision is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Should it get the go-ahead, the 288-room hotel will trade under Staycity’s Wilde brand and sit alongside the new European headquarters of global banking giant Citi. Upon completion, the bank’s new offices will comprise 12 storeys including a triple basement and will provide 459,000sq ft of state-of-the-art commercial space. Waterfront South Central is also set to include a range of other commercial buildings and 550 residential units on its 4.6-acre site. The deal between RGRE and Staycity Group for the scheme’s hotel has been structured as a 35-year lease.

Founded and headquartered in Dublin, Staycity Group is Europe’s largest and fastest‑growing aparthotel operator, with 6,500 apartments across 20 cities. Its Wilde brand combines boutique design with the flexibility and amenities of apartment‑style accommodation, appealing to both corporate travellers and extended‑stay guests.

Commenting on the announcement, James Ronan, director at RGRE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Staycity to bring the Wilde brand to Ireland for the first time. This aparthotel will make a significant contribution to the north docklands and reinforce the mixed‑use vibrancy of Ronan Group’s Waterfront development. We look forward to progressing the planning application in the coming days.”

Staycity Group’s chief development officer Andrew Fowler added: “Due to Wilde’s upper-upscale, boutique lifestyle positioning, it has been challenging to find the right site and developer combination to enter the Dublin market. We look forward to working with the Ronan Group on this flagship site.”