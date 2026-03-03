Stocks and bonds tumble as widening Middle East war rattles markets

Market turbulence showed no sign of easing as the conflict in the Middle East entered its fourth day. Photograph: Getty Images

Stocks and bonds tumbled on Tuesday as fears of a prolonged shock to energy prices from the widening war in the Middle East rattled global markets.

Dublin’s Iseq fell by 2.6 per cent amid a euro-wide market slump. The falls were almost across the board. AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ryanair led the slide, falling 2.2 per cent, 2.9 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5 per cent by early afternoon in New York.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 was down 3.1 per cent, as bank shares led its steepest daily drop since the aftermath of US president Donald Trump’s trade war last April. Germany’s Dax fell 3.4 per cent, adding to a 2.4 per cent drop on Monday.

“It’s panic selling,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equities strategy at Barclays. “This is a stagflationary scare. The market was complacent about the scale of this war [before the weekend].”

Oil prices also extended their gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising as much as 9 per cent to above $85 (€73.33) a barrel, the highest level since July 2024, before falling back to $83. European gas prices surged 20 per cent, while Asian gas prices jumped 65 per cent.

[ Lengthy Iran war could cause inflation ‘spike’, warns ECB’s top economist Philip LaneOpens in new window ]

The moves come as the conflict in the Middle East enters its fourth day, with the supply of oil and gas from the region severely reduced as most ships avoid the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway at the entrance to the Gulf.

Iran stepped up its strikes on energy infrastructure in the region in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes that began on Saturday. The US embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday warned of an imminent attack on the city of Dhahran, home to state oil giant Saudi Aramco, and a fire broke out at the Fujairah oil terminal in the United Arab Emirates after it was struck by debris from an intercepted drone attack.

“I don’t think the worst is behind us yet in terms of oil supply concerns,” said Elliot Hentov, head of macro policy research at State Street Investment Management. “The short-term threats [by Iran to oil infrastructure] are credible and it’s enough to throttle shipping.”

Could Trump’s new global tariff scupper the US-EU trade deal? Listen | 37:48

The price of gold, which rose on Monday as investors sought shelter from the uncertainty, fell 4.5 per cent alongside the drops in stocks and bonds on Tuesday, with analysts suggesting that traders could be liquidating other positions to cover their losses.

“People are taking risk down,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “The market seems to be mentally transitioning from a short war to a long war.”

Government bonds sold off on Tuesday, particularly in Europe, as rising energy prices prompted traders to scale back bets on further interest rate cuts.

Traders have started to price in a 25 per cent chance of a rate rise by the European Central Bank before the end of the year, according to levels implied by swaps markets. Before the conflict, traders were hoping for further cuts rather than increases.

The bond market is being punished for its “complacency” on inflation and hopes for further rate cuts, said Andrew Jackson, head of investments at asset manager Vontobel.

“Inflation is not dead, we haven’t killed that animal,” he said, adding that surging oil and gas prices “are going to make it worse”.

In the UK, the chance of a quarter-point cut at the Bank of England’s meeting later this month has fallen to about 25 per cent, from 90 per cent on Friday. The market is now only fully pricing one such cut by the end of the year. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026