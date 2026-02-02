Cash pile at Van Morrison’s music company rises to €21m

The cash pile at the music company owned by singer-songwriter Van Morrison last year surged to just under €21 million in another bumper year for the musician.

New accounts filed by Morrison’s Exile Productions Ltd to Companies House in the UK show that accumulated profits increased by £1.67 million (€1.92 million) to £12.08 million in the 12 months to the end of April 30th last.

During the same period, the company’s cash funds rose by £1.08 million from £16.99 million to £18.07 million (€20.85 million).

During the prior year, Morrison provided the company with a £6.68 million loan and at the end of April last the amount owed to the renowned singer-songwriter had reduced to £5.65 million.

Morrison – who celebrated his 80th birthday at the end of August last year – is best known for songs such as Moondance, Sweet Thing, Brown Eyed Girl and Have I Told You Lately.

The artist’s appeal continues as he is due to play the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on February 4th and 5th and the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on February 7th, with each of the gigs sold out.

Four out of five of Morrison’s upcoming gigs later this month at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco are also sold out. He is also set to play other gigs in Belfast, Boston, Bath and the Netherlands.

In the year under review, Morrison added to the company’s coffers with a sell-out gig at Live at the Marquee in Cork in May 2024.

The abridged accounts – signed off by Ivan Morrison on January 29th – do not reveal the company’s revenues.

Four people were employed by the company, the same as a year earlier.

Knighted in 2016 for his musical achievements and services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland, Morrison’s output shows no sign of slowing down with the release last June of his album Remembering Now – which soared into the top 10.