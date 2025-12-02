Irish household wary of investing their savings and is now the time for a Morning Ireland refresh?

Irish households are keen on savings accounts but not on investing, new reports have found.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Two separate reports this morning claim Irish households are not great at investing their savings, with one of them blaming the financial services sector for not adequately serving the market. Ian Curran takes a look at the reports from the Central Bank and Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

A long derelict site in Dublin city centre is heading for new life after the city council gave the green light to plans for a seven-story hostel providing beds for up to 434 tourists. Hugh Dooley reports.

Also seeking planning is five-star Dromoland Castle, which is hoping to turn stables on its site into 13 new bedrooms before the Ryder Cup returns to Ireland in 2027. First it needs to make arrangements for some bats using the current stables.

A plasterer who was being paid less than the amount agreed under an industry accord took his employer to the Workplace Relations Commission when he noticed his payslip was different from the information being given to Revenue, writes Stephen Bourke.

Sticking with building, a new report says builders began work on fewer than 8,000 new homes in the Republic over the first nine months of the year. But, Barry O’Halloran reports, the figures are likely to improve next year.

Hugh Linehan asks whether now, with the passing of its original presenter, David Hanly, the time is right for RTÉ’s flagship news programme, Morning Ireland, to go for a full refresh?

It has taken two decades to finally bring auto-enrolment to Ireland, ensuring that most Irish workers will have some private pension income when they retire alongside the State pension. But just weeks before it comes into force, rumours have surfaced of some employers trying to force staff illegally into what could be inferior in-house schemes to sidestep the process. Fiona Reddan looks at what is happening.

Cantillon takes a look forward, both to the November exchequer returns this week, which could report corporation tax income of €10 billion according to Davy and assessing the prospects for a European Central Bank interest cut later this month.

AI is the flavour of the month right now, so it is little surprise that it grabbed the headlines in PwC’s latest Workforce Hopes and Fears report. The bottom line: we’re not doing well compared to other countries. Colin Gleeson reports.

And one month before year-end, electric vehicle sales in Ireland have already broken the full-year record set two years ago, despite a 25 per cent slump in new car registrations in November. Michael McAleer reports.

Primecore, a consultancy working in the life sciences sector, is under new management and promising to treble its workforce to 15 people as it chases expansion n the US to dramatically increase revenues. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Finally, Mark Hennessy talks to Manufacturing NI chief Stephen Kelly about a sector that kept its head down during the Troubles but found it had to fight its corner more recently, and how it is still struggling with the challenges of Brexit.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.