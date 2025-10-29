Sean Dunne puts off final bankruptcy decision and those hidden costs homebuyers face

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Bankrupt developer Sean Dunne has persuaded a US judge to delay distribution of the $16 million in assets yielded by his bankruptcy as he continues his 13-year battle in the courts in Ireland and the US. Chris Hoffman reports from Connecticut.

Closer to home, around 8,000 Aer Lingus passengers face significant disruption as crews at the airline’s Manchester base plan a series of strikes on 11 days over the next month. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Up to 1,000 jobs are at risk as the company behind Fastway Couriers Ireland has entered receivership, with a spokesman saying the business had faced sustained inflation, rising operating costs and ongoing price pressures “which have made it no longer viable in its current form”. Mark Hilliard reports.

Revenue’s local property tax portal is suffering technical glitches just days before homeowners face a deadline to file an updated valuation for their homes that will determine the tax they pay over the next five years, writes Colin Gleeson.

In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt looks at the many hidden costs in buying a home that can land you with unexpected bills for thousands of euro that you have not allowed for as you stretch your finances to the very limit just to secure a big enough mortgage to buy your home.

And reading over Stripe boss John Collison’s recent piece diagnosing the ills and potential cures for Ireland’s economy, John McManus wonders if he is simply naive or has drunk the Silicon Valley Kool Aid.

Fusion Investments, an investment fund operated on behalf of the Brennan bakery family, has instructed agent Knight Frank to find occupiers for a new office building it has developed in Dublin’s north docklands at rent of €65 per sq ft. Ronal Quinlan has the details.

The Court of Appeal has sided with an Irish jeans manufacturer in the latest instalment of a long-running legal battle with Italian fashion house Diesel over trademarks.

A company that says it is the only Irish manufacturer of ladders has been ordered to pay a former administrative assistant €6,000 over her unfair dismissal after she was made redundant while on maternity leave. Stephen Bourke has the details.

Finally, fuel retailer Maxol says it is to invest up to €60 million in its business over the course of the next two years as it introduces a new meal delivery service and beefs up a number of its forecourts. Colin Gleeson reports.

