Irish companies upping investment in cyber security amid more frequent threats

More than half of Irish firms are increasing investment in cyber risk management, signalling a “shared urgency” to strengthen defences as threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, according to a report from PwC.

PwC’s 2026 Global Digital Trust Insights report, which covers the latest cybersecurity trends, is based on the views of nearly 4,000 business and tech executives from across 72 countries and territories, including 37 in Ireland.

It found 38 per cent of Irish firms are re-evaluating and relocating critical infrastructure amid the threat of cyber attacks, while 35 per cent are reconsidering where core operations are based.

Some 32 per cent of Irish groups are adapting trade and operating policies to manage risk more effectively, while 41 per cent are updating cyber insurance to improve coverage and resilience.

A third of Irish organisations are also changing suppliers to reduce exposure to third-party risk and seek partners who meet higher security standards.

The report also found Irish organisations are still working through the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption for cyber defence.

More than half of Irish groups cited an unclear risk appetite as the greatest barrier to using AI for cyber defence, well above the global average of 39 per cent, pointing to a “deeper hesitation around risk ownership and governance”, the report said.

Leadership uncertainty as to the value of AI for cyber defence was an issue for 42 per cent for Irish firms, which was also above global counterparts.

Furthermore, just 8 per cent of Irish organisations invest “significantly” more on proactive cybersecurity measures than reactive measures, which lagged well behind global counterparts (24 per cent).

Nearly four out of 10 global respondents reported that their most damaging data breach in the past three years cost their organisation more than $500,000 (€430,550).

Of this, 11 per cent said the cost was in excess of $10 million and 3 per cent said it cost more than $20 million. The report did not provide detail on the cost to Irish companies.

PwC Ireland chief technology officer David Lee said: “We know that digital trust is highlighted by many organisations as an inhibitor to the scaling of AI across their organisations.

“In that context, it is encouraging to see investment in AI and data protection featuring as top priorities in cyber-related investments over the coming year.”

Leonard McAuliffe, cyber security partner with PwC Ireland, said “the message is clear” for Irish firms.

“They recognise the potential of advanced technologies, but many are still finding their footing,” he said. “Building clarity, confidence and capability will be key to unlocking their full value.”