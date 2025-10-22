Boost to economic outlook and how to retrofit your home without breaking the bank

A consortium that led the redevelopment of Clerys and adjacent properties in Dublin city centre does not expect the scheme to be fully occupied until 2027.

Goodbody Stockbrokers has upgraded its growth forecasts for the Irish economy on the back of stronger-than-expected consumer spending while warning of potentially “softer FDI (foreign direct investment) trends”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has read the report.

Aviva Investors has partnered with Irish renewable energy infrastructure firm Astatine on an €800 million energy transition platform. Hugh Dooley reports.

The introduction of work/life balance legislation last year has had little impact on the number of people working remotely, according to Ibec’s latest Workplace Trends Report. Fewer companies are concerned about the challenge of recruiting for on-site roles and there have been increased requirements for existing staff to attend the office. Emmet Malone has the story.

Retrofitting your home can cost tens of thousands of euro. Yet with grants and some DIY, spending as little as €1,000 can have a huge impact on the warmth of your home, and your heating bill. Joanne Hunt explains how in Money Matters.

Class action lawsuits have been popular for years in the United States, but there appears to be a move to allow them in Ireland with a third party sponsor paying the bills. In his column, John McManus questions the wisdom of such a move.

A shortage of acquisition targets at home was a prime motivator for Dawn Meats’s NZ$270 million (€133 million) bid for a controlling stake in struggling New Zealand meat co-operative Alliance Group. Nigel Stirling reports.

More than half of Irish firms are increasing investment in cyber risk management, signalling a “shared urgency” to strengthen defences as threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, according to a report from PwC. Colin Gleeson reports.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on tenants circling offices leased to Meta in Dublin 4, while the former Bord Gais HQ is on the market for €9.5 million.

Ronald also reports on a central Dublin investment offering a 7.5 per cent yield, as well as Xestra Asset Management’s €10 millon deal for south Dublin apartments.

