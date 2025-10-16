Grant Thornton Advisers appoints Steve Tennant as Europe, Middle East and Africa head

Grant Thornton Advisors has appointed Steve Tennant in Dublin as chief executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) after a number of tie-ups between firms within the global accountancy and professional service network.

Following an initial merger completed at the start of this year between Grant Thornton US and Grant Thornton Ireland, where Mr Tennant is managing partner, the platform has since grown rapidly by deals across Europe, the Middle East and Cayman Islands – backed by New York private equity firm New Mountain Capital.

The group has since agreed acquisitions of Grant Thornton member firms in France, Spain, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg and the Channel Islands.

Mr Tennant will continue to lead Grant Thornton Ireland and serve as a member of the executive committee of Grant Thornton Advisors, reporting to group CEO Jim Peko, who is based in New York.

“The rapid expansion of our multinational platform in the first half of this year reflects the evolving needs of clients and the changing landscape for professional services,” said Mr Tennant.

“I’m looking forward to leading our EMEA firms to further enhance collaboration across borders and build innovative capabilities and opportunities that benefit our people and deliver quality and excellence to our clients, wherever they are located.”

The firm remains part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which spans over 150 markets globally.

Mr Tennant joined Grant Thornton Ireland in 2009 as a director within the advisory department and was admitted to the partnership in 2012. He previously worked with Baker Tilly in the UK.