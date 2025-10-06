Eyecare group Veonet to create 160 jobs with five new clinics in the Republic

The company provides patients with access to a full spectrum of ophthalmic services.

European eyecare group Veonet is to launch its business in the Republic with the opening of five new clinics in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Galway over the coming months.

The first clinics in Dublin and Cork will open in October, with further sites to follow shortly after. The move will create 160 jobs nationwide across clinical and support roles.

The network is also considering further acquisitions with details set to be announced over the coming months.

Founded by ophthalmologists, the company has grown into the largest ophthalmology network in Europe.

With more than 280 clinics across seven countries including Ireland, Veonet ophthalmologists conduct over 2.5 million eye examinations and perform over 700,000 procedures annually. The group already operates a fully established clinic in Belfast.

The company provides patients with access to a full spectrum of ophthalmic services, including the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, retinal and corneal conditions, as well as paediatric ophthalmology, refractive surgery, diagnostics and follow-up care.

Each operating theatre within the Veonet network also has the capacity to carry out up to 30 cataract procedures daily, ensuring patients benefit from timely access to treatment.

The latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that almost 54,000 patients are currently on waiting lists for ophthalmology appointments, a jump of 12 per cent from the same time last year.

Frank Doheny, chief executive of Veonet Ireland, said: “We can enhance the patient experience and support Ireland’s healthcare system in meeting growing demand.

“Veonet is also committed to creating a positive working environment for our specialists and staff, where careers can flourish, skills can be developed and innovation is encouraged.”

All Veonet Ireland clinics will operate in partnership with health insurance providers, ensuring patients can access services through both public and private pathways.