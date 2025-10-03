Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ireland’s biggest housebuilder Cairn Homes has offered members of Clontarf Golf & Bowling Club a package worth €75 million to relocate the club to a Paul McGinley-designed course in Kinsealy, north Dublin. Ciarán Hancock has the story.

Households and businesses are being urged to prepare for an extra layer of protection in making payments from their bank, credit union or An Post current accounts from Sunday. As Joe Brennan reports, people making Sepa payments will now need the correct name on an account, not just the Iban of the recipient.

Tens of thousands of homeowners could find themselves without cover for certain flood damage after one of Ireland’s largest insurers pulled the plug on cover for future claims. Dominic Coyle reports.

Irish tourism and leisure businesses reported a seventh successive monthly decline in activity levels in September as cost pressures continue to dog the industry. That’s according to AIB’s latest services PMI, which Ian Curran has gone through.

The economic doommongers have been waiting for some time now for the US economy to slow down as a result of president Donald Trump’s tariffs. But what if it doesn’t slowdown? In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at what is arguably the biggest issue for the world economy at present.

In the interview of the week, Vodafone Ireland chief executive Sabrina Casalta tells Ciara O’Brien her vision for the State’s second biggest mobile network.

For most of this year, official data has shown a sharp decline in the number of visitors to the State. But what is the real state of tourism in the country today? In Agenda, Paul Colgan finds out.

It’s less than a week now until budget day, and it still isn’t clear if it will include a package to lower real income tax rates. In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at the issues at play, and what the implications are if there is no such package for the first time in years.

Using more standardised housing designs could cut the cost of homebuilding by an eighth, a report commissioned by the Department of Housing has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Airlines could add up to 5,000 more flights at Dublin Airport next summer following a regulators’ ruling on Thursday. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the move is likely to push passenger numbers further past a 32-million limit that the gateway is already poised to break this year.

Ian Coulter, the former managing partner of law firm in Belfast lied to his fellow partners to “save his own skin” regarding a multimillion pound property deal, a Belfast court heard on Thursday. Ashleigh McDonald was in court for the fourth day of Mr Coulter and businessman Frank Cushnahan’s trial for fraud tied to the sale of a Nama loan portfolio.

Nearly three quarters of the State’s top earners are men, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show. The agency’s latest distribution of earnings by gender and county report indicated that males accounted for 72.4 per cent of earners in the top one per cent bracket in 2024 and for 61 per cent of earners in the top 25 per cent. Eoin has the story.

