Stockbroker Goodbody back in profit and Dublin Airport passenger charges

Goodbody Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of AIB, returned to the black last year with a pretax profit of €7.7 million last year, marking its first positive result in three years, as fee and commission income jumped. Joe Brennan has the details.

If life feels like an endless loop of administration tasks that never get done, Joanne Hunt suggests a neat hack that could help make going through your to-do list a bit more bearable.

Passenger charges at Dublin Airport always generate lots of debate. The DAA recently called for higher charges while Aer Lingus and Ryanair are opposed to increased costs. As our columnist John McManus notes, passengers might actually be subsidising the airlines by paying higher charges in the DAA’s shops and car parks than might otherwise be necessary.

Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Clarendon Properties has secured €11.9 million from the sale of Nutgrove Retail Centre in south Dublin to a French investor. Ronald Quinlan has the story.

Irish manufacturers experienced a dampening in demand for their exports for the second consecutive month in September, according to an AIB survey. They cited “subdued customer demand” and “ongoing global trade uncertainty” amid US president Donald Trump’s import tariff agenda.

Having paid €11 million in 2015 to acquire the Premier Inn Dublin Airport Hotel from Nama, Limerick-based Kirkland Investments has instructed joint agents Savills and Cushman & Wakefield to find a buyer for the property. The price tag for the enlarged hotel is now €33 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

The Nama trial in Belfast entered its second day of hearing the details of the case from the prosecution. Ashleigh McDonald was in court to hear the allegations being made against prominent businessmen Ian Coulter and Frank Cushnahan.

Japanese aviation lessor, Jackson Square Aviation, has signed a long-term lease for the second floor of a newly-developed building in Ballsbridge. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Plans by the Irish arm of property giant Hines to build a €646 million large-scale apartment development on the grounds of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra, near Croke Park, have been stalled. Gordon Deegan reports.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is planning to cut the number of employees at its Irish operation. Peter Flanagan has the details.