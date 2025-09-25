Loss of 520 retail units drives State commercial vacancy rate to record high

A total of 30,800 commercial units were classified as vacant in GeoDirectory’s latest commercial vacancy rates report. Photograph: The New York Times

The loss of 520 units in the retail and wholesale sector was the main driver as the rate of empty commercial properties across the State climbed to a record high of 14.6 per cent in the second quarter, new data shows.

A total of 30,800 commercial units were classified as vacant in buildings data group GeoDirectory’s latest commercial vacancy rates report. The analysis, prepared by EY, found the rate increased in 17 out of 26 counties compared with a year earlier.

All sectors witnessed a decline in the number of commercial units, with the exception of industry, which covers activities like manufacturing, water supply, and construction.

The largest proportion (46.6 per cent) of this decline was attributed to the retail and wholesale sector, which suffered a loss of 520 units, followed by the services sector which suffered a decline of 325 units.

Looking within the services sector, the accommodation and food services sector had a total of 22,061 commercial units in June. That represents a decline of 150 commercial units compared with the same period in 2024.

The highest proportion of accommodation and food service units were found in the west of the country, accounting for 23.8 per cent of all commercial units in Kerry, 20.4 per cent in Clare and 19 per cent in Donegal.

The highest commercial vacancy rates continue to be found in the west of the country with Sligo, at 20.8 per cent, recording the highest proportion.

Donegal recorded 20.3 per cent, Galway with 18.7 per cent, Leitrim with 18 per cent and Limerick at 17.9 per cent rounded off the top five counties with the highest rates.

The NFL comes to Dublin: How it became the richest sports league in the world Listen | 26:19

The starkest increase in rates was again seen in Donegal where there was a 0.9 percentage point increase, bringing about a vacancy rate of 20.3 per cent.

Meath, at 10 per cent, was the county with the lowest rate. It is followed by Wexford with 10.6 per cent, Westmeath with 12.2 per cent, Kerry at 12.2 per cent and Cork followed closely after with 12.5 per cent.

[ Republic’s commercial vacancy rate hits highest level on recordOpens in new window ]

The rate in Dublin was 13.9 per cent, which was a 0.6 percentage point increase compared to the previous year.

Breaking the capital’s data down by postcode, Dublin 2 was the area with highest rate at 18.4 per cent. It was followed by Dublin 8 at 17.4 per cent, Dublin 3 at 16.7 per cent and Dublin 9 at 16.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dublin 15 had the lowest rate at 6.8 per cent, followed by Dublin 16 at 7.7 per cent and Dublin 20 at 8.4 per cent.

Of the 80 main towns and urban areas surveyed nationally, Ballybofey, Co Donegal, registered the highest rate at 33.7 per cent.

Shannon, Co Clare, moved to second place from third previously with a vacancy rate of 30.8 per cent, followed by Boyle, Co Roscommon, at 29.8 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the towns with the lowest vacancy rates are Carrigaline, Co Cork, at 5.1 per cent, and Greystones, Co Wicklow at 5.5 per cent.