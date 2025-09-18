Raise taxes and trim infrastructure costs if you want to keep spending at current level, Government is told

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been warned about the State's current spending levels by the Central Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos

The Government cannot continue spending at the current rate without raising taxes or cutting back on its infrastructure budget, the Central Bank of Ireland has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

On a related topic, Eoin reports on how the Central Bank has considered the likely impact of US tariffs on the Irish economy and concluded that they are not likely to have a major impact, with only a minor hit to growth in the long run.

Apple continues to be the largest company in Ireland by revenues and profits, according to the latest Top 1000 ranking published by The Irish Times. Ciarán Hancock has the details on a ranking that is dominated at the top by Big Tech firms.

As part of our Top 1000 publication, we asked some of Ireland’s most prominent business leaders what they think about the economic outlook. Emmet Ryan rounds up their answers.

In our tech column, Ciara O’Brien looks back at the strange design choices that have plagued the technology industry.

Núa Money, the newest mortgage lender in the State, has begun to market a refinancing of €300 million of home loans in the bond market in the first deal of its kind for the company, according to sources. Joe Brennan reports.

First-time buyers who fail to shop around for mortgage protection could end up paying almost €10,000 more for cover over the lifetime of their loan than those who actively seek out the best value, according to research published by price comparison website Bonkers.ie. Conor Pope has the details.

Recent news from the UK of a pullback in investments by Big Pharma offers both hope and a cautionary tale for the Irish pharmaceuticals sector, writes Cantillon.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien puts the Samsung Galaxy Z flip phone through its paces.

Our Innovators to Watch this week are former airline pilots who have taken flight with a new Irish energy drink.