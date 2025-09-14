Sale prices for Irish homes rose 5% in first six months of the year

A number of market segments showed increases of less than three per cent, primarily in Dublin.

Sale prices for Irish homes continued their upward trajectory in the first six months of the year, with an overall increase of 5.05 per cent in the period, a half percentage point ahead of the 4.55 per cent increase in the previous six months, according to auctioneers.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers’ residential property price barometer charts prices actually achieved by auctioneers every six months for three and four-bedroom semi-detached homes and two-bedroom apartments.

Roscommon topped the league in the three and four-bedroom category with increases of 10.49 per cent and 9.24 per cent respectively in the first six months of the year.

Also at the higher end of the scale in the three-bedroom category were Carlow at 9.71 per cent, Waterford at 8.88 per cent, and Wicklow at 7.92 per cent.

A number of market segments showed increases of less than three per cent, primarily in Dublin.

In terms of prices Longford had the cheapest homes in the country at €220,000 in the three-bedroom category, followed by Roscommon at €223,750 and Donegal at €225,000.

Genevieve McGuirk, IPAV chief executive, said: “Prices have been on the up since the third quarter of 2023. It is not positive from the perspective of aspiring buyers, or indeed for the State, that increases of this magnitude would continue indefinitely.”

She said it is “worrying [that] the supply and demand balance has been seriously out of kilter for a considerable period, and latest data is not encouraging”.

Institutional investment in residential property fell by 80 per cent in 2023 and 2024, according to the Central Bank.

While new dwelling completions in the second quarter showed a rise of 35 per cent on the same period last year, commencement notices in the first seven months of 2025 are down substantially.

Ms McGuirk said it was up to the Government and its “much anticipated” new housing plan to resolve the issues in the market.

“We have to embrace new thinking,” she said. “Above all, we must see coherence of policy across Government and State agencies to break down impediments so that housing policy better delivers socially and economically.”