Fresh bid for Dublin’s tallest building on City Arts Centre site after High Court quashes An Bord Pleanála ruling

A computer generated image of the 24-storey scheme proposed for the former City Arts Centre site

The company behind a plan to redevelop the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay is to renew its bid to build Dublin’s tallest building there.

Having secured planning permission from Dublin City Council just two weeks ago for a 14-storey office block, Ventaway, a company headed up by David Kennan and Winthrop engineering group founder Barry English, is aiming once again to deliver a 24-storey structure on the site.

The proposal is being revived on foot of a judgment delivered by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys earlier this week in which he quashed the decision made by An Bord Pleanála in May 2024 to refuse planning permission for the scheme.

In arriving at his decision, the judge found that the board was in breach of Section 172 of the 2000 Planning and Development Act by refusing permission for the scheme “in the absence of a properly conducted environmental impact assessment (EIA) by the board with a reasoned conclusion”.

The judge also found that there was a “complete absence of engagement” by the board in relation to the ten-page analysis of its own inspector, which highlighted the fact that the urban development and building heights guidelines for planning authorities issued by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy in December 2018 supported the granting of permission for a taller building.

According to these, local authorities may assess permissible building heights on a qualitative basis, rather than by the limitations imposed by development plans or local area plans.

The former City Arts Centre as it is today Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Irish Times understands that following this week’s court ruling, Ventaway will pursue its entitlement to submit its proposal for the 24-storey tower to the planning appeals board, which is now known An Coimisiún Pleanála, for its consideration.

Should it get the go-ahead, the 24-storey tower would rise to a height of 108m (354.33ft) and comprise 22,587 sq m of office space over 23 of its floors, along with 1,404 sq m of artist studios and exhibition space distributed across the front of the building at its lower-ground, ground and first-floor levels.

A computer generated aerial image of the scheme proposed for the former City Arts Centre site

While the 14-storey building, for which Ventaway currently has permission, would, in contrast, be 61.05m (200ft) in height, the building would be wider, providing additional office space – 23,501 sq m compared to the 22,587 sq m in the taller scheme.

The lower-rise scheme would provide less arts and cultural space, with 910 sq m being dedicated to artist studios and exhibition areas compared to the 1,404 sq m provided for in the proposed 24-storey structure.