Food prices rise more than 4% as headline inflation increases again

Annual rate of 1.6% shows an increase on May’s annual figure of 1.4%

A woman looking at a receipt after shopping at the supermarket.
Colin Gleeson
Mon Jun 30 2025 - 11:31

Prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland have increased by 1.6 per cent in the past year, the latest inflation data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The biggest increase in Ireland was in food prices, which are estimated to have risen by 4.3 per cent in the past year, and by 0.3 per cent since May.

The data, which falls under the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices for Ireland, covers the month of June.

Prices have risen by 0.5 per cent since May, while the annual inflation rate of 1.6 per cent shows an increase on May’s annual figure of 1.4 per cent.

Despite the increase, June’s figure is lower that the euro zone’s rate of 1.9 per cent over the same period.

Energy prices are estimated to have fallen by 1.8 per cent in the year to June and by 0.2 per cent in the month.

Stripping out energy and unprocessed food, the overall rate of inflation is estimated to have gone up by 1.9 per cent since June last year.

Elsewhere, transport costs fell by 2 per cent in the year to June, but increased by 1.2 per cent compared to May.

