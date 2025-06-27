Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Government will prioritise “cost and efficiency over design standards and aesthetics,” when it comes to future infrastructure spending after the cost overruns and delays of the €2.24 billion National Children’s Hospital, according to Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure. Mark Paul spoke to the Minister in London.

Sales of Irish-made green transport fuel tumbled last year, despite sharp rises in consumption spurred by a Government scheme, figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

US confectionery giant Hershey has bought the Irish founder of Fulfil Nutrition out of their joint venture selling the protein bars in North America. As Dominic Coyle reports, when updating investors recently on its quarterly figures, Hershey said that it had taken the opportunity to acquire the Fulfil brand in North America where it has operated a joint venture with Barry Connolly since 2020.

Golf is directly worth about €717 million to Ireland’s economy each year following significant growth fuelled by increased participation, strong club membership, and a recovery in golf tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research. Colin Gleeson reports.

READ MORE

When it comes to working and having children, it’s more difficult for women to climb to the top of their profession. From the gender pay and promotions gap, the childcare and domestic juggle and the women’s health gap, many structural and societal barriers are put in the way. We all know some parents who’ve both made it professionally and seem to have it all figured out. But have they really or are they stressed out of their minds? Margaret E Ward explores the issue.

Mortgage approvals reached record levels in the past 12 months, rising to €14.1 billion driven by a 17.8 per cent year-on-year increase in mortgage values. Hugh Dooley has the story.

As the world reels from US president Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran and whipsawing trade policies, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the risks it may pose to the Irish economy.

Eoin also explores in his column what Trump is trying to achieve with his moves that are driving down the value of the dollar, and whether his plan can work.

Datalex, the retail software provider for airlines, has said it is continuing to weigh fresh funding options as it comes within days of relying on another backstop loan facility from businessman Dermot Desmond. Joe Brennan reports.

Joe also reports that Krake, the crypto exchange, has secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland under new EU regulations, which the company said would allow it to expand more quickly across the Europe.

William Fitzgerald left a career in Google to set up a firm aimed at helping workers secure their rights in Caliornia, and is now looking to expand The Workers Agency. He sat down with Ian Curran.

The White House has said a decision on nominating the next US Federal Reserve chief is not “imminent” after a report that Donald Trump could nominate a new chair as soon as this summer knocked the dollar.

As we start to count down to the budget, what next for child benefit? Cliff Taylor breaks down what to expect in Smart Money.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.