Cork Airport named best regional airport in Europe for third time

They may not have won the Euromillions, but Cork Airport is celebrating after being crowned best airport in Europe.

The airport’s managing director Niall MacCarthy and his team scooped the top award for airports in Europe carrying less than five million passengers.

Cork previously won the prestigious Air Council International Best Airport in Europe Award in 2017 and 2019 and, according to the judges, won this year’s award for its “continued excellence” in passenger experience, operational efficiency, route development, sustainability and innovation.

Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe director general said Cork’s success was well deserved as the airport team had “worked tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, offer exceptional passenger experience, and deliver on ambitious environmental and sustainability goals”.

“Their success is clearly reflected in increased air connectivity and passenger numbers which means a growing contribution from the airport to the regional economy, tourism and competitiveness,” said Mr Jankovec, noting Cork was Ireland’s fastest growing airport with 14 per cent growth so far this year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who recently renamed the main entrance to the airport, Rory Gallagher Avenue, in honour of the famous Cork guitarist, paid tribute to the team at the airport for growing passenger numbers from 3.1 million in 2024 to a projected 3.4 million this year.

“This is a prestigious honour for Cork Airport to once again be recognised as Europe’s best regional airport. It is clear that Cork Airport is going from strength to strength every year, and this award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of Niall MacCarthy and all his team there.

“I know there are plans to further develop the airport and I look forward to seeing Cork Airport continue to flourish as Ireland’s fastest growing airport,” said Mr Martin, who last month announced a €200 million investment by DAA in the Leeside airport.

The DAA investment is designed to cater for projected passenger growth to over five million in the next decade, and among the planned improvements was the construction of a new mezzanine floor over the existing arrivals area to accommodate a new, larger state-of-the-art passenger security area

The new security area, which is due to start construction this August and be commissioned by late December 2026, will incorporate the latest security technology, C3 EDS, which eliminates the need to remove liquids, gels, pastes and large electronic items from passengers’ cabin luggage.

The €200 million investment will also facilitate the construction of an improved duty-free shop, 30 per cent larger than the current duty-free shop, with the expansion, which will be completed by August 2027, being accommodated in the existing passenger security screening area, he added.