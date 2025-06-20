Applegreen plots US expansion and AIB’s road out of Government ownership

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Petrol station business Applegreen has agreed a contract for 18 services stations in the United States. The move comes as part of a $750 million investment by the company. Joe Brennan reports.

Concerns about the state of the economy in the coming months have risen sharply since the beginning of the year among businesses on the island of Ireland, but especially in retail and construction, according to a new survey. Mark Hennessy has the details.

The median first time buyer property value rose by more than €100,000 between 2019 and 2024 to almost €372,000, new data from lobby group Banking and Pyaments Federation Ireland show. Colin Gleeson read the report.

The Central Bank this week underlined the threat to the Irish economy from US tariffs. In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy analyses what is really at stake for the country.

AIB has come a long way since the dark days of State rescue and nationalisation during the financial crisis. Some 15 years and €20.8 billion later, in Agenda Joe Brennan shows how the bank recovered to be the multibillion euro pillar bank it is today.

Irish homeowners who have adopted energy-efficient technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle (EV) home chargers can save in excess of €3,000 a year, according to a new report. Conor Pope explains how they do it.

As eyes start to turn to the Budget, it is clear already there is little chance of any reduction in income tax this year. Cliff Taylor explains why.

Ireland is the second most expensive country in Europe with only Danes expected to pay more for a range of goods and services, the latest figures from Eurostat have confirmed. Prices here are significantly higher than the European average with things worsening over the last decade, the data suggests. Conor Pope reports.

House prices in Ireland grew at an average annual rate of 7.5 per cent in April, amid ongoing supply shortages and surging demand fuelled by Government incentives and expectations of further interest rate cuts. Ian Curran has the details.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he is “grateful for the strong level of support” he is receiving from other capitals, to stay on as president of the Eurogroup for a third term. Jack Power has the story.

Microsoft is planning to axe thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, as part of the company’s latest move to trim its workforce amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

When you are working and raising young children, there is little time to think about your own health or your physical and mental needs. We just get on with it. Does this have an impact on our careers and our long-term health and happiness though? Margaret E Ward explores the issue in World of Work.

The operator of Dublin’s Clarence Hotel is set to almost triple the hotel bedroom capacity of the former U2-owned hotel, after an appeal against the plan was dropped. Gordon Deegan reports.

Kenmare Resources has walked away from takeover talks with its former managing director Michael Carvill and an Abu Dhabi private equity firm after the consortium made it clear it would only be willing to proceed with a bid that was below its initial £473 million (€553 million) proposal. Joe has the story.

