Irish house price inflation at 7.5% in April as supply shortages bite

Annual rate of growth largely unchanged from March after a surge in house prices over the past year

House prices: The latest residential property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated that prices rose at an average rate of 6.1 per cent in the 12 months to February, up from a rate of 5.4 per cent previously. Photograph: iStock
House prices: The latest residential property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated that prices rose at an average rate of 7.5 per cent in the 12 months to April. Illustration: Paul Scott
Ian Curran
Thu Jun 19 2025 - 11:12

House prices in Ireland grew at an average annual rate of 7.5 per cent in April, amid ongoing supply shortages and surging demand fuelled by Government incentives and expectations of further interest rate cuts.

The headline rate of house price inflation was essentially unchanged from March’s 7.6 per cent and down from 8 per cent in February, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.

The annual rate of price growth in Dublin, where supply shortages are most acute, accelerated slightly from 6 per cent in March to 6.2 per cent in April.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up 8.6 per cent in the 12 months to the end of April, the CSO said, essentially unchanged from March.

