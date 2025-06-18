Competition worth €500,000 aims to boost companies that foster cross-border links

EasyJet's founder Stelios Haji-Ioannau (right). A competition worth €500,000 has been set up by Mr Haji-Ioannau. Photograph: PA

A new competition worth €500,000 has been set up by the founder of EasyJet aimed at companies who can “celebrate and support” cross-Border entrepreneurship on the island of Ireland.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the Easy family of brands, including EasyJet, announced the launch of the North–South Business Cooperation Awards on Wednesday.

He described the awards as “a major new initiative designed to celebrate and support cross-Border entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups on the island of Ireland”.

A total prize fund of €500,000 will be awarded to 18 entrepreneurs, across nine teams, who have started businesses registered in Northern Ireland or the Republic within the past five years and are now trading cross-Border.

Mr Haji-Ioannou said the awards, while chiefly tied to business, were also about “lasting peace” in Ireland.

“These awards represent more than just recognition – they embody a commitment to building a better, more connected future on the island of Ireland,” he said.

“When businesses from both sides of the Border collaborate, they do more than drive economic growth; they build trust, create lasting jobs, and strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities.”

The awards will culminate in a ceremony at Castle Leslie Estate, Co. Monaghan on October 30th.