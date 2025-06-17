Neurent Medical to create 125 jobs at new manufacturing facility in Galway

Galway medtech company Neurent Medical is to create 125 jobs at its new manufacturing facility.

The jobs, which will be in engineering, quality control, operations, supply chain, and sales and marketing, will be created by the end of 2028.

Neurent Medical has developed a minimally invasive device that helps deal with the inflammatory response that leads to rhinitis, or chronic runny nose.

It will be manufactured at the new facility, which was officially opened on Tuesday at Westlink Commercial Park in Oranmore, Co Galway.

The move follows the recent FDA clearance for the next-generation Neuromark system, which opens the way for further commercialisation in the US.

“We’re proud to scale our operations in Galway, where the MedTech ecosystem continues to thrive. Our new Westlink facility gives us the manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for Neuromark, while creating high skilled employment opportunities and contributing to economic vitality in the west of Ireland,” said Brian Shields, CEO of Neurent Medical. “As an Irish-founded company, we’re excited to manufacture our product locally with the exceptional skills available and deliver Irish-engineered MedTech innovation to the world.”

It also expands the growing medtech ecosystem in Galway. Neurent Medical has its roots in the Enterprise Ireland-supported BioInnovate Ireland Programme, founded by Mr Shields and chief technology officer David Townley as a spin-out, and has grown from concept to commercialisation within a decade.

“Today’s announcement of new jobs based here in Oranmore shows that Ireland is leading in research and development within the medical device space,” said chief executive designate of Enterprise Ireland Jenny Melia. “Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and we will continue to work closely with Brian and the team at Neurent Medical to optimise their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs here in the Galway region.”

The opening was attended by Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability and Equalit yHildegarde Naughton. “Galway is known as a major player in Medical Technology, being home to eight of the world’s top 10 MedTech companies,” she said.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of that and, as a native myself, I am particularly proud to see 125 new highly skilled jobs being created by a company based in Oranmore. It is also highly notable that this is an Irish company, supported by Enterprise Ireland, and selling into the US market.”