Tobacco companies called on Government to restrict nicotine pouches

Corporate lobbying documents released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information act reveal that two of the largest tobacco companies in the world called on the Irish government to regulate nicotine pouches and to add age restrictions to the product. At the same time, a vaping company labelled proposed regulation for the sector as “draconian, excessive and unnecessary”. Hugh Dooley has the story.

In his latest Your Money Q&A, Dominic Doyle answers a query about the possible tax disadvantages to gifting your children money now rather than as inheritance.

Irish-founded financial services firm Centralis, meanwhile, has a secured a major investment from California-based private equity firm HGGC which values it at €500 million. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Elsewhere Capitalflow, the specialist retail business lender founded in 2016, said it has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland as a retail credit firm, which would allow it to widen its offering to include car finance and buy-to-let mortgages. Joe Brennan reports.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy wonders if Russia’s militaristic spiral means peace is potentially more of a threat to the economy than war. Within the seeming resilience of Russia’s headline metrics lies a trap, the same trap that contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1980s and a trap that Vladimir Putin cannot easily walk back from, he says.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark highlights the ways in which your career can be boosted by marrying well or finding the right partner.

In Me & My Money, Bastien Peyraud, general manager, G Hotel and Spa, Galway tells Tony Clayton-Lea about his regrets about spending money on cars. "It always feels like a financial black hole."

Shares in controversial AI and defence technology stock Palantir keep hitting record highs (it has a $320 billion valuation), brushing off reports about fresh US government work and revived concerns over surveillance, writes Stocktake.