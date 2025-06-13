Irish waste processing company Turmec wins €6.2m contract in New Zealand

Irish waste processing company Turmec and an Australian partner have won an $11.9 million (€6.2 million) contract from Dunedin City Council in New Zealand to supply specialist machinery to process materials.

Turmec, which was established in 1972, specialises in the end-to-end design and building of waste separation and processing systems, which are critical for large-scale, efficient waste processing and recycling plants.

The business employs 100 people and operates from a 66,000sq ft manufacturing facility at Rathcairn in Co Meath.

Its latest accounts, which cover the year ended June 30th, 2024, show it tripled its profits last year from €539,709 to €1,771,815. Turnover was down from €24.2 million to €22.5 million.

Turmec and its Autralian partner, the Environmental Group, won the contract to supply specialist, high-end sorting machinery to process materials from kerbside collection yellow-lidded mixed recycling bins.

The equipment will form the backbone of a new materials recycling facility at the Green Island Resource Recovery Park in Dunedin on the east coast of New Zealand’s south island.

Designed by Turmec, the facility will feature advanced optical sorters that efficiently separate paper, cardboard, metals, and rigid plastics from the mixed recycling stream.

The two companies will also deliver all associated infrastructure for power supply and operator safety setting a new benchmark for modern, automated waste recovery across the region.

Turmec chief executive Geoff Bailey said: “This investment in state-of-the-art sorting technology will not only optimise recycling efficiency but also support council’s long-term vision of reducing landfill reliance and building local circular economy capability.

“With over five decades of experience and innovation in recycling engineering, Turmec is committed to delivering sustainable, future-proof solutions that reduce carbon impact and deliver real economic value for communities like Dunedin.”

The council’s nine year plan includes $78 million for the Green Island Resource Recovery Park redevelopment as a whole.

As well as the new facility, there will be a new composting facility for green-lidded bin contents, upgraded bunkers for recyclable glass sorting and storage, an upgraded transfer station, roads and services to new buildings, and a kerbside collections truck park and office.