Seamus Coffey, chairman of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. The council says the State could be inb line for another surge in corporation tax. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The mood music around the economy may not be good right now, but the State’s budgetary watchdog sees a silver lining. Indeed, Ireland could be on the brink of another surge in corporation tax, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac). Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Housing activity dipped in May for the first time in nine months, according to AIB’s latest construction PMI. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also has details of an Ibec policy paper on regulation, which sees the business lobby call for an overhaul of Government regulations.

Gender issues is one of the biggest story of our times, and sits at the heart of politics and the culture wars. Yet Irish media seems reticent to cover the issue in depth, according to Hugh Linehan. In his column, he explores why.

Cantillon goes deeper on the Ifac report, while also assessing Dalata’s options after the hotelier rejected a bid from a potential suitor, and looks at why nursing homes are a convenient target for Government right now but no-one cares to talk about the hypocrisy around funding for the care of older people.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a reader question on whether to move house now, or wait for another potential drop in interest rates.

How to manage your pension in these volatile times Listen | 37:00

Fiona Reddan meanwhile, looks at how a new tax relief scheme for residential landlords is already causing headaches.

In Me & My Money, comedian and theatre director Laura O’Mahony talks through her spending habits.

Ireland’s tax on idle land zoned for housing must be reformed to encourage the level of private investment required to help solve the Republic’s housing crisis, PwC has said. In its pre-budget submission, the Big Four accountancy firm has called on the Government to address the issue of housing development costs through taxation policy. Ian Curran has read the submission.

Dublin City Council has given the green light to Fáilte Ireland for its planning application to set up a food hall at the vacant St Andrew’s Church on Suffolk Street in central Dublin. Gordon Deegan reports.

Irish factory output fell sharply in April, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Monday, despite a strong start to the year, particularly for multinational-dominated manufacturing industries including pharmaceuticals. Ian Curran has the story.

The tariff saga continues. Dozens of executives from some of the world’s biggest companies will travel to Washington this week to push back against a plan to raise taxes on foreign investments in the US, warning it may hit millions of American jobs.

Novo Banco, the Portuguese bank lead by former AIB chief financial officer Mark Bourke, has attracted two bids from French banking group BPCE and CaixaBank of Spain, according to people familiar with the matter.

