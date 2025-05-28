Aviva chair appointed president of the Institute of Directors

Helen Nolan when she was group secretary of Bank of Ireland.

Aviva Life and Pensions chairwoman Helen Nolan has been appointed president of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

IoD, which is the membership body for directors and business leaders, made the announcement at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Ms Nolan replaces John Reynolds who has held the position for the last two years.

Ms Nolan is also a non-executive director of US-listed fresh produce company Dole and of Companjon Insurance, where she chairs the audit committee.

A KPMG-trained chartered accountant, she has held several senior roles with Bank of Ireland, including group secretary, group chief internal auditor, and divisional finance officer for the capital markets division.

“As the commitment of being a director and business leader evolves and expands, with technological advances driving transformational changes in businesses, IoD will be there to support the needs and concerns of its members,” said Ms Nolan.

“Our ambition is for Ireland to be considered an exemplar of corporate governance. We will continue to instil stakeholder trust and confidence in organisations by educating, informing, and supporting directors and business leaders.

“I would also like to acknowledge former president John Reynolds for his leadership and commitment to IoD Ireland over the last two years.

“I look forward to working with the IoD executive and council in supporting our members while we deliver what directors need to lead in times of ceaseless change.

“By championing innovation, lifelong learning, and good governance we can help shape a dynamic future of Irish business from the inside out.”

Mr Reynolds said: “I would like to express my appreciation of the work and commitment of each of the members of our council and executive during my tenure as president.

“I am delighted to pass on the baton to Helen and watch IoD Ireland continue to go from strength to strength.”