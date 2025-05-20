Xeinadin acquires Irish KBG Accountants as part of €40 million investment

At the announcement of Xeinadin's acquisition of KBG Accountants were Ciaran Brady, senior partner at KBG; Kate Evans, chief people officer, Xeinadin; Derry Crowley, chief executive officer, Xeinadin; Paddy Keaveney, senior partner at KBG and Mark Reilly, senior partner with KBG.

Professional services firm Xeinadin has acquired Cavan-based KBG Accountants, as part of its plans to grow the group’s “presence in the midlands”.

KBG Accountants, with a team of more than 80 professionals across six offices, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum as part of an ongoing €40 million, 18-month Irish expansion plan by Xeinadin.

So far, the company has allocated 75 per cent of that investment budget to recent and future acquisitions, such as the purchase of Dublin-based Warren & Partners in March.

The acquisition of KBG is the Xeinadin’s largest purchase in Ireland to date and joins Cavan-based McIntyre and Co and Leitrim’s Healy Martin which were purchased by KBG in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

KBG, which was founded more than 30 years ago, is based in Cavan, Longford and Leitrim and provides accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. It is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the region.

In a joint statement announcing the acquisition, Xeinadin chief executive, Derry Crowley, said the company wanted to grow its presence in the midlands.

He described KBG Accountants as a “highly respected firm nationally” and said the partnership forms part of the Xeinadin’s “strategic growth in Ireland” in which they are hoping to build a network of local firms within the group.

Senior partners at KBG, Paddy Keavney, Ciaran Brady, and Mark Reilly said in a joint statement that the move was an “exciting development for our firm, our team, and our clients”.

Despite joining a larger organisation, the partners said they would be able to retain their “trusted local presence” while benefiting from Xeinadin’s larger network across Ireland and the UK, in which it employs more than 2,000 professionals.