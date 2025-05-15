CIÉ staff end 17-year wait for pension rise and Irish consumers’ love affair with US fast food

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Retired CIÉ group staff look set to receive the first increase in their weekly pension in 17 years, reports Martin Wall. Increases of up to 5 per cent will be set out as part of a deal drawn up following talks by the CIÉ group and trade unions, and backed by the Government after years of campaigned by close to 6.400 former CIÉ staff.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy has a report warning that a steep fall-off in housing starts combined with a slowdown in residential investment raises further doubt about the Government’s housing targets. Housing commencements fell to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year.

As Taco Bell prepares to launch its first outlet in Ireland, Conor Pope examines the attraction for Irish people down the years of not entirely healthy fast food born in the USA.

Irish people could spend almost €530 million on package holidays this year, official figures show. Barry O’Halloran writes that the industry regulator has licensed 79 travel agents this month with the remaining five saying they were close to completing the necessary paperwork.

Ciara O’Brien was in San Francisco recently for Stripe’s Sessions and, in her column, she argues that Dublin would do well to learn from a city that has managed to reinvent itself successfully many times over.

Ireland’s spirits sector says it will be “uniquely exposed” if the European Union fails to secure a deal on tariffs with the United States, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports. They said the current 10 per cent tariff on US drink imports from Europe is costing Irish producers thousands of euro every week.

Our writers analyse some of the big stories of the day – in this case the Donald Trump’s contradictory policies on pharmaceuticals with his latest assault on medicine prices and Goldman Sachs’ return to the Irish banking market.

Fewer than half of Government departments and agencies had facilitated training in artificial intelligence systems at the onset of 2025, according to responses from 18 Government departments and 40 other official bodies, writes Mark Hilliard. It comes as Official Ireland attempts to keep pace with the rapidly advancing technology and its potential applications.

In Inside Business, Irish entrepreneur Jordan Dargan talks to Ciarán Hancock about his experience on the popular BBC show The Apprentice, where he came close to reaching the final two. This week’s podcast also looks at US president Donald Trump’s latest interventions in the medicines sector.

Former critical care consultant Prof Dorothy Breen has seen first-hand the burnout in the medical profession. Now she has set up ForDoctors.ie, a coaching and mentoring service provided by doctors for doctors. She spoke to Olive Keogh.

Finally, Ciara O’Brien takes a look at Whoop’s new wearable for health conscious consumers, the MG which can even carry out an ECG on you – at a price.

