US tariffs: Donald Trump confirms ‘full and comprehensive’ trade deal with UK

US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference in the Oval Office at 10am local time (3pm)

Donald Trump has confirmed he will sign a “full and comprehensive” trade deal between the US and the United Kingdom on Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Press Conference at The Oval Office, 10A.M. Thank you!”

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”

He added: “The Golden Age of America is coming!”

It would mark the first deal agreed upon since Mr Trump’s “liberation day” announcement of sweeping tariffs last month.

The US and UK have been holding discussions over a potential trade deal, with chancellor Rachel Reeves saying the government has been working “flat out” to secure an agreement that would mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

Downing Street did not comment on Donald Trump’s claim that the UK had agreed a “full and comprehensive” trade deal with the US.

Asked whether this was the case, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You’ve got his words and we’ve always been clear that we want to do a deal that’s in the British national interest, and support a substantial UK-US trading relationship.

“Those talks are continuing and we look forward to providing an update later today, when you will have the PM’s words to describe it.”

The spokesman insisted that lowering food standards remained a “red line” for any US trade deal.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have always been clear on our red line when it comes to food standards.

“We are not going to lower British food standards. That’s something set out in the manifesto.”

The expected UK-US deal is one of 17 agreements that the Trump administration has been aiming to sign with its major trading partners as it rows back on the sweeping tariffs on countries around the world announced on April 2nd.

The US president has been under pressure to deliver some early deals to show investors that he is serious about de-escalating the trade tensions that have caused huge volatility in markets in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the UK on Tuesday announced it had come to terms on a trade deal with India, which will mean dramatic tariff reductions on scotch whisky and car exports to India.

Levies on aerospace, electricals and other food products will also fall under the agreement, while UK consumers are expected to benefit from tariffs being reduced on some Indian goods such as clothing imported to the country.

Announcing the deal, prime minister Keir Starmer said: “We are now in a new era for trade and the economy. That means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets.”

He added: “Today we have agreed a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi described it as a “historic milestone” and an “ambitious and mutually beneficial” trade agreement that will “catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies”. – PA and Reuters