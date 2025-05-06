Irish economy to experience growth shock from Trump’s tariffs, Department of Finance warns

Dublin Port. the Department of Finance said growth in the domestic economy would slow to 2 per cent this year if a 10 per cent tariff on US imports from the European Union remains in place.

The Irish economy will experience a growth shock while creating 25,000 fewer jobs over the next two years if the European Union fails to secure a trade deal with the US.

In its latest “annual progress report”, an annual filing to the European Commission, the Department of Finance warned of the far-reaching consequences for Ireland of the US’s increasingly erratic trade policy.

It said growth in the domestic economy would slow to 2 per cent in 2025 and 1.75 per cent in 2026 if a 10 per cent tariff on US imports from the European Union remains in place.

This represents a cumulative downward revision to growth of 1.5 per cent over two years.

READ MORE

The Department also warned there would be 25,000 fewer jobs created in the economy as the labour market grows at a slower rate than it might have in a non-tariff scenario.

If the current 10 per cent tariff regime between Europe and the US is removed, growth in terms of modified domestic demand (MDD) is still expected to slow to 2.5 per cent on the back a wider slowdown in the global economy linked to a more protectionist global trading environment.

100 days of Trump: “It’s like The Karate Kid, tax on, tax off, tariffs on, tariffs off” Listen | 42:49

“While the economy - in aggregate terms - is undoubtedly in a strong position at present, the near-term outlook for the Irish economy is clouded in considerable uncertainty,” the department said.

“The external backdrop is increasingly less benign: geopolitical tensions remain heightened and demand in some key export markets remains anaemic,” it said.

“An intensification of the negative feedback loop - from geopoliticals to macroeconomics - cannot be ruled out,” it said.

Separately the Department of Finance published exchequer returns data for April showing the Government has collected €28.6 billion in tax so far this year.

This was €3.8 billion (15.3 per cent) ahead of the same period last year.

April is not a key month for corporation tax and just €147 million was collected last month. The impact, if any, of tariffs on tax receipts here is not expected to be seen until later in the year.