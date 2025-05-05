Insurance stocks cover European markets’ winning streak

Traders on Wall Steet as the pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% higher to mark its 10th consecutive session of gains. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images.

European shares extended their winning streak on Monday, with investors focusing on developments from the trade war alongside the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2 per cent higher to mark its 10th consecutive session of gains, its longest winning streak since August 2021. London markets as well as Dublin’s Euronext market were shut for the May Bank Holiday.

Europe

The European benchmark, STOXX 600 was kept positive by insurers who led the sectoral gains and added 1.1 per cent, while real estate gained 0.8 per cent on Monday.

Also helping was the European aerospace and defence index, rising over 1 per cent, and financials gaining 0.7 per cent.

Germany’s main stock index jumped 1.3 per cent to end near an all-time high. Other local bourses also ended in green, except France’s CAC 40, which slipped 0.5 per cent.

Energy shares, however, limited overall gains with a 0.6 per cent fall, tracking weaker oil prices. Dutch-listed shares of Shell fell 1.9 per cent. A report said the oil major is working with advisers to evaluate a potential acquisition of rival BP.

Meanwhile, seemingly de-escalating trade tensions between the US and China have been a source of investor optimism in recent weeks.

The benchmark index has risen above the levels seen before April 2nd when US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on key trade partners, roiling global markets.

Trump on Sunday said the U.S. was meeting many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

“The markets are shrugging off the stress of trade tensions and are positioning for an essential trade deal in the coming days,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank. The announcement of further tariffs added uncertainty.

The focus will also be on central banks’ decisions, especially from the Fed, which is widely expected to leave rates steady on Wednesday. The Bank of England’s rate decision is also due this week.

Erste Group jumped 6.7 per cent after the Austrian lender said it has acquired 49 per cent of Polish-based Santander Bank Polska and 50 per cent of Santander TFI, following an agreement with Spanish bank Banco Santander SA.

New York

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were lower on Monday in late afternoon trading after Mr Trump rekindled worries about the fallout of a global trade war by introducing new tariffs, while focus remained on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later this week.

On Sunday, Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on movies produced outside the US but offered little clarity on how the levies would be implemented.

Several movie and television production companies took a hit. Netflix fell considerably, threatening to snap an 11-session winning streak, while Amazon.com and Paramount Global slipped. The cinema operators Cinemark and IMAX were both down too.

Paolo Pescatore, a media analyst at PP Foresight, said: “It doesn’t feel like something that will happen in the short term as everyone will be grappling to understand the whole process. Inevitably costs will be passed on to consumers.”

However, the top indexes were well above their session lows, as investors hoped for some reprieve on the trade tariff front with negotiation talks under way.

“The market has a slight positive lean towards it right now, believing that these trade tariffs are either going to be reduced or they’re going to come to some type of an agreement,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

Most megacap stocks were lower, with both Tesla and Apple down, but energy stocks were the biggest loser, as crude prices dropped on anticipation of increased supply by Opec+ countries.

Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway dropped after Warren Buffett said he will step down as CEO of the conglomerate. The stock pressured the S&P 500 financials sector.

Tyson Foods dropped after the meat packer missed quarterly revenue expectations, and U.S. listed shares of gold miners Gold Fields Ltd and Anglogold Ashanti jumped, tracking higher gold prices.

Skechers saw large gains after the footwear maker agreed to be taken private by 3G Capital in a $9.4 billion deal. – Additional reporting, Reuters, PA.