AerCap chief’s plan for 14,465sq ft house on Shrewsbury Road delayed by Dublin City council

A view of the front of 5 Shrewsbury Road, purchased for €6.75m last November.

Dublin City Council has delayed the large home planned for Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4 by aviation leasing tycoon Aengus Kelly and his wife, Deirdre O’Malley.

In early February of this year, Deirdre O’Malley lodged plans for the partial demolition and alteration of numbers 5 and 7 Shrewsbury Rd in order to amalgamate the two semi-detached properties purchased for a combined €11.55 million by herself and her husband, Aengus Kelly who is chief executive of aircraft leasing giant, AerCap.

The combined homes will result in a 14,465sq ft house - 12 times the size of an averaged sized three-bed semi-detached house of 1,200 sq ft.

The revamped home includes a bar - sandwiched between a lounge area and library - at ground level.

The entrance to 5 Shrewsbury Road.

The planning application by Ms O’Malley followed Mr Kelly and Ms O’Malley purchasing 5 Shrewsbury Rd in Dublin 4 for €6.75 million last November.

The property lies next door to the couple’s existing family home at 7 Shrewsbury Rd. In 2015 the couple purchased 7 Shrewsbury Rd for €4.8 million.

One of the bedrooms in 5 Shrewsbury Road.

No objections were lodged against the plan, and, instead, Shrewsbury Rd neighbours packaging multi-millionaire, Patrick Doran and his wife Karen lodged a submission with the city council in support of the proposal.

However, the council has written to Ms O’Malley to say that it has concerns regarding the height, scale and massing of the side and rear extension at 5 Shrewsbury Road and its impact on the neighbouring property.

7 Shrewsbury Road, Dublin. Photograph: MyHome.ie

In the request for further information, the Council has requested Ms O’Malley to provide amended drawings which are to include 3 Shrewsbury Road to clarify the relationship between the proposed development and the neighbouring properties and provide a daylight/sunlight assessment, if necessary, to clarify the impact of the new extension on the adjoining property.

The six-page council planner’s report does said that “the proposed design and materials to be used in the development is considered to be of high quality and would be in keeping with the character of the area”.

The report said that “the development, while large, has a large site which could accommodate such a structure, and would not be dissimilar to other large residential units on Shrewsbury Road”.

The proposed development will provide for a five-bedroom, three storey dwelling, over existing basement, with a one-bedroom apartment at first-floor level with a private entrance.