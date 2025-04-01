Scaling digital businesses could add 14,000 jobs to Irish economy

Growing digital businesses in Ireland could create up to 14,000 high-value jobs if the proper supports are put in place, a new report has claimed.

But although Ireland has plenty of digital businesses, exceeding most European countries in terms of numbers, the country is falling behind when it comes to growing those businesses.

That is according to a new report conducted by Implement Consulting Group for Google.

The research valued the contribution of these scaling digital businesses at €1.8 billion annually to the economy, with around 47,000 people in Ireland already employed at these businesses.

Innovative digital businesses – those with digital technology at their core and a scalable business model less than 30 years old – pay higher average wages, and are considered key to capturing the opportunity offered by artificial intelligence (AI).

In Ireland, these businesses have been responsible for 4 per cent of private sector job growth since 2017, lagging behind other EU countries such as Denmark at 11 per cent and Sweden at 13 per cent of new jobs.

The report made a number of recommendations, including investing in AI skills and training systems, opening up access to AI tools and infrastructure, and risk-based regulation that provides clarity to developers and users.

Google’s Irish boss Vanessa Hartley said it was a transformative opportunity for Ireland, with AI potentially securing the country’s position as a global leader in technology.

“To fully realise AI’s potential, Ireland should seek to enhance the conditions that support businesses to increase AI adoption and scale successfully,” she said. “Google Ireland is committed to continuing its role in supporting Ireland’s competitiveness in these crucial areas.”

The research was published in conjunction with the AI Summit, which is being held in partnership with Scale Ireland, to promote discussion around the opportunity of AI for Ireland’s indigenous tech start-up and scale-up companies.

Scale Ireland chief executive Martina Fitzgerald said the report was very timely, highlighting the opportunity for Ireland to create a supportive environment so indigenous tech companies can leverage AI to drive innovation, economic growth and competitiveness.

“Put simply, we need to create the conditions to support, and match the global ambition of our founders,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless said it was essential that businesses are supported in the adoption of AI.

“This includes tailored support for start-ups and scale-ups, but the foundation of all this is people – and the skills they bring to bear,” he said.

“My department is acutely focused on Ireland’s future skills needs. This includes expanding digital upskilling and reskilling opportunities through initiatives like Springboard+, MicroCreds, apprenticeships, and others. Together, with the right capital, the right infrastructure, and most importantly, the right skills, Ireland is ready not just to adopt AI – but to lead in shaping it.”