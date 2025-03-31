The Clongriffin construction site, developed by the Land Development Agency, will have almost 2,000 homes on an 18-hectare plot in Baldoyle. The State agency expects to be building 3,500 homes per year by 2027. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The Land Development Agency (LDA) is on track to see its output of new homes more than double next year to 2,000, before ramping up to 3,500 a year by 2027, as the agency evolves to delivering more homes on State land, its chief executive John Coleman has told Joe Brennan.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader who previously worked in Britain and is seeking to access a UK pension is confused by a request for information on their earnings from the tax authorities there. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

It’s a WhatsApp world at work now, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark, as chat apps dominate and the boundaries between your career and home life blur.

In Me & My Money, musician, singer and actor Tara Howley admits to having an addiction to shopping. “I’d go online and sometimes I’d forget what I ordered. That’s not a good thing to admit.” She was talking to Tony Clayton-Lea.

Which will get to Elon Musk first: Tesla’s slumping share price or Donald Trump’s Maga clique? Our economics correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy ponders this question in his weekly column.

Four in five Irish workers are still not aware of details of the incoming compulsory workplace pension regime, just six months out from the launch date, according to a survey carried out by US investment giant BlackRock. Joe Brennan has the details.

More than half of all contactless transactions are now made using mobile wallets such as Apple or Google Pay, new research from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland shows. Conor Pope reports.

In our Opinion piece Irish MEP Barry Andrews makes the case for a major investment in wind energy. In his view, this would give us clean electricity, lower energy bills and support up to 20,000 jobs.

Irish corporate insolvencies fell 14 per cent in the first quarter of this year to a total of 192 liquidations, receiverships, examinerships and small company administrative rescue processes, continuing a drop-off seen in the latter part of 2024, according to PwC. Joe Brennan has the details.

On the markets, Stocktake notes that European stocks are trouncing their US counterparts. But is this a temporary rotation or a structural shift?

