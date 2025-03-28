Apple’s Irish subsidiary incurs corporation tax charge of $25bn

Business

Apple's European headquarters in Cork. The main Irish subsidiary of the iPhone maker last year paid $25 billion in corporation tax.
Fri Mar 28 2025 - 19:44

The main Irish subsidiary of iPhone maker Apple last year paid $25 billion (€23 billion) in corporation tax with €15.84 billion arising from the European Court of Justice decision to find against Apple and the Irish government in the disputed Apple state aid tax case dating back to a European Commission state aid decision in 2016

The accounts filed by the Cork based Apple Operations International Ltd (AOIL) show that AOIL paid out $8.84 billion in cash in corporation taxes for the 12 months to the end of September last.

Pretax profits at AOIL last year increased by 7 per cent from $71.07 billion to $76.36 billion as revenues increased marginally by 1.5 per cent from $218.89 billion to $222.3 billion.

The company’s post tax profits totalled $51 billion following the $25 billion corporation tax charge.

Post tax profits decreased by 18 per cent from $62 billion the previous year.

AOIL is registered at the company’s Holyhill campus in Cork and covers most of Apple’s non-US subsidiaries.

The company acts as a holding company for a number of Apple subsidiaries. It manufactures and develops everything from the company’s iPhone and iPad products to computers.

The group has international operations with sales outside Ireland representing a majority of the group’s net sales.

The new consolidated accounts show that the business last year paid dividends of $67.62 billion to Apple which was down sharply on the dividends of $92.2 billion the previous year.

The accounts don’t disclose the amount of corporate tax paid in Ireland but state that a 12.5 per cent corporate tax charge would have resulted in corporation taxes of $9.5 billion.

Numbers employed at AOIL and its subsidiaries last year totalled 55,827 with some 6,000 of those employees based in Ireland.

Staff costs totalled $7 billion and that included share-based compensation of $1.73 billion.

The company’s cost of sales last year totalled $120.2 billion resulting in a gross profit of $102 billion.

The group’s research and development costs last year totalled $16.92 billion.

AOI’s shareholder funds at the end of September last amounted to $47.96 billion

The group’s cash funds decreased marginally to $17.85 billion.

