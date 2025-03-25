Web Summit case: Daire Hickey to give evidence in legal action against Paddy Cosgrave

The judge has urged the three parties not to focus on the “rights and wrongs” of their business dealings. Instead, they should work towards an agreement and “focus on a resolution” of their disputes, mediation being a “thousand times more preferable than litigation”, he said, quoting Mr Justice Gerard Hogan.

Quoting Voltaire, the judge said: “I was never ruined but twice: once when I lost a lawsuit, and once when I won one.”

Mr Justice Michael Twomey told the court he wanted to address the three parties before the day’s proceedings begin in earnest. He said while opening submissions were delivered last week, this week is when the trial truly begins.

As such, he warned the parties that this could be a lengthy process, stretching from the middle of March to the middle of June. He is likely to deliver judgment in the winter, which will probably disappoint all the parties to at least some extent. When appeals are factored in, there may not be a resolution until 2028.

That’s time the parties will not get back, Judge Twomey said.

Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly and Daire Hickey have now left the court with their legal teams upon the judge’s urging. He said he would give them five minutes to consider his suggestion that a mediated settlement of the dispute would be preferable to a lengthy trial process, a judgment of the court followed by the inevitable appeals.

We're up and running here in court 29 for Day 5 of the Web Summit civil trial. Daire Hickey, who owns 7 per cent of the company, is up in the witness box this morning, the first of the three principals in the case to give evidence in the bitter legal dispute.

Former director of Web Summit Daire Hickey, who is suing his one-time friend and business partner, Paddy Cosgrave, is expected to give evidence in the bitter corporate legal dispute in Dublin today.

