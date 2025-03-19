Paddy McKillen’s appeal over lost €4.5m claim struck out by UK High Court

The High Court case is part a string of court actions between Belfast-born Paddy McKillen and the Qatari-owned Maybourne luxury hotel group across the US, UK, Ireland and France.

An appeal by hotelier and developer Paddy McKillen after he lost a claim for just under €4.5 million (£3.69 million) for his role in developing one of London’s largest private homes for the former prime minister of Qatar has been struck out by the High Court in London.

Mr McKillen had originally lost his claim last month, which was just one of a string of court cases between Belfast-born tycoon and the Qatari-owned Maybourne luxury hotel group across the US, UK, Ireland and France.

At the time, the 70-year-old had vowed to appeal the judge’s ruling for his role in developing Forbes House in Belgravia for Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is also known informally by his initials HBJ.

But Mr McKillen’s permission to appeal the ruling has now been dismissed, and he is required to pay £112,500 – 75 per cent – of the legal costs for HBJ.

In the original ruling concerning the Forbes House dispute, judge Adrian Williamson KC said he had concluded that Mr McKillen’s Hume Street Management Consultants Limited (HSMC) had “failed... to show that there is a serious issue to be tried on the merits of the claim...”

He said HSMC had done “little more than assert that there is a contractual claim” and had not met the requirements to plead an oral contract or a contract made by conduct.

Mr McKillen’s lawyers immediately said after last month’s ruling that they intended to appeal. “HSMC and Mr Patrick McKillen are committed to pursuing payment for the substantial redevelopment work undertaken for HBJ,” his lawyer Quinn Emanuel said.

His legal team claimed HBJ was “seeking to avoid or delay payment for the huge benefit he received through a series of procedural objections rather than facing up to his obligations”.

“Despite Mr McKillen bringing decades of experience and trusted contractors together to make the project a reality, HBJ and his corporate vehicles refused to pay...”

They said the case represented “the latest attempt by HBJ to delay, obfuscate, and ultimately avoid his legal liabilities to HSMC/Mr McKillen”.

However, Adrian Williamson KC, sitting as deputy judge of the High Court, has now dismissed Mr McKillen’s grounds for appeal and ordered the developer to pay HBJ’s costs in the latest setback for the developer.

Forbes House in Belgravia was bought in 2015 by the sheikh from the Barclay brothers.

In 2022 Mr McKillen fell out with the Qatari owners of the Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns a number of luxury hotels such as Claridge’s and the Connaught in London, a hotel in Beverly Hills, and one on France’s Côte d’Azur.