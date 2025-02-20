Shorla Oncology founders win Future Leader award at The Irish Times Business Awards

Co-founders of Shorla Oncology, Sharon Cunningham, left, and Orlaith Ryan, winners of the Future Leader award at the 7th Irish Times Business Awards, run in association with Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, the co-founders of Tipperary-based cancer drug company Shorla Oncology have been chosen as the Future Leaders at the 7th Irish Times Business Awards, run in association with Bank of Ireland.

The pair founded the company in 2014 with a focus on rare, orphan and paediatric cancers. In November they were chosen as EY Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Also nominated in the category were brothers Mark and Joseph Scott Lennon, who last year became the third generation of the family to take ownership of landmark 113-bedroom Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney, succeeding their mother, Eithne Scott Lennon. They outlined plans for a €10 million investment programme over five years under the umbrella of the new Fitzpatrick Hotel Collection.

Sadhbh Wood is the chief executive of Bean Around, which makes sustainable cosmetic skincare products from coffee grounds was also shortlisted. Also nominated was Gráinne Mullins, founder of Grá Chocolates, a Galway chocolate business that includes Irish ingredients and hand-painted designs.

The award winners were chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Microsoft executive Anne Sheehan. The awards was presented at an event in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday night.