New Look to close Irish stores with loss of almost 350 jobs

New Look's Jervis Street shopping centre store was closed on Thursday as the group announced it was getting out of the Irish market. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Retailer New Look is to close its Irish shops, with almost 350 staff expected to be made redundant, after the fashion group said the business was “no longer viable”.

It comes as another retailer – Scottish-based Quiz – announced that five of the 23 shops it is closing are in Ireland.

New Look, which has appointed Shane McCarthy and Cormac O’Connor of KPMG Ireland as provisional liquidators to oversee the winding down of the business, has 26 stores in the Republic of Ireland.

The business, built up over more than 20 years, employs 347 people. New Look said the shops would remain closed for the next few days, reopening on Sunday to begin a clearance sale.

Staff have already been notified of the situation, receiving a letter from the company inviting them to a meeting and outlining the next steps. A 30-day consultation period is to commence over the coming days.

“Regrettably, a collective redundancy process, impacting all colleagues in the ROI is also envisaged,” New Look said in a statement.

The retailer said the Irish operation had “struggled” for some years, hit by supply chain, costs and the ongoing squeeze on consumer spending. It said the decision to appoint liquidators was not taken lightly.

“Due to the increasingly volatile trading conditions, we needed to expedite our existing plans, which included conducting a review of our operations in the Republic of Ireland,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Following this review, the group regrettably concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading here, so it has made the difficult but necessary decision to enter liquidation in this market.”

The retailer will now focus on its UK business and its digital sales.