Armada Hotel in Co Clare wins Local Business of the Year at The Irish Times Business Awards

The Armada Hotel in Co Clare has been chosen as the Local Business of the Year at the 7th Irish Times Business Awards, run in association with Bank of Ireland.

The four-star hotel, located at Spanish Point, has been in operation for 55 years. Led by chief executive John Burke, the hotel withstood the challenges of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, bouncing back with strong trading and a €3 million investment in its facilities in 2022 that created 100 new jobs.

In 2023, the Armada reported record revenues of €13.2 million, marking a 13 per cent increase from a year earlier. Its operating profits rose by 18 per cent to €2 million during the same period.

It became the first hotel in Ireland to achieve B Corp status, underscoring the hotel’s commitment to balancing profit with purpose, enhancing its brand reputation and appeal among conscientious visitors.

The Armada was one of four businesses shortlisted for the category. The others were Fíbín Media Teo in Galway, Cork-based National Beauty Distribution and Dublin transport company ATC Computer Transport & Logistics.

The award winners were chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Microsoft executive Anne Sheehan. The award was presented at an event in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday night.