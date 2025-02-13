Corrib Oil to create 1,200 jobs by 2030 as it expands retail business

Corrib Oil recently announced it would become a franchise partner of US fast food chain Wendy’s.

Service station and energy provider Corrib Oil said it will create 1,200 new jobs in the next five years as it plans to more than double its number of stores nationally.

The company, which currently employs 1,150 people, and has 38 service station stores across 17 counties, said it will increase that to 100 by 2030, through a mix of new site developments and acquisitions.

Work on delivering on that target has already begun, with the company planning to open at least four new service stations this year. The first of those will open this month on Model Farm Road in Cork, creating 30 jobs.

Corrib Oil chief executive Eugene Dalton said the latest plan was a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

READ MORE

“We have been growing our retail footprint over recent years, reflecting our firm focus on meeting the fuel, retail and service station needs of communities,” he said. “This expansion programme fast-tracks that growth further.”

Corrib recently announced a franchise deal with US fast-food brand Wendy’s that will see 10 locations open in the next two years. The company also has a home heating oil, road fuels and lubricants distribution business.

“We are experiencing dynamic growth across multiple areas, including our new partnership with Wendy’s, significant progress in our energy division, and this ambition is reflected in our target of doubling our retail footprint in the coming years,“ Mr Dalton said.