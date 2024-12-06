Watchdog to probe Circle K acquisition of Pelco forecourts and shops

The consumer watchdog has launched a full investigation into forecourt operator Circle K’s acquisition of nine forecourts and convenience shops in Ireland from retail group Pelco.

The deal, which involves seven premises in Dublin and one each in counties Meath and Westmeath, was announced in July. As with all such acquisitions, it is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Under competition law the CCPC must assess certain mergers and acquisitions in order to prevent harmful effects on competition. In doing so, it considers the potential impact on consumers, such as changes to price, consumer choice, quality and innovation.

Circle K Ireland is active in the retail sale of motor fuels, owning and operating service stations, forecourt convenience stores and general convenience stores across the island of Ireland.

Pelco is also active in the sector with stores located in counties Dublin, Meath and Westmeath.

Following a preliminary investigation, the CCPC has decided that “a full investigation is needed” to establish whether allowing the purchase to go ahead will result in a substantial lessening of competition in the State.

Should the deal get the green light, the expansion would increase the total number of Circle K locations in Ireland to 419 and stores from 168 to 177.

The 142 staff employed at the various locations would become employees of Circle K, increasing its total headcount in Ireland to 2,574.

The new locations in Co Dublin include Airside in Swords; Dublin Street, Balbriggan; Newtown, Malahide Road; Butterly Business Park, Beaumont; Townparks, Skerries; R125 Rolestown East; and the Rathfarnham Road.

The forecourt in Co Meath is in Batterstown, and the shop in Co Westmeath is on Robinstown Road in Mullingar.

Circle K has invested €230 million in Ireland since it arrived in 2016, including the development of sustainable fuel and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as development of existing forecourts across the country.

Managing director Ciara Foxton said it was part of Circle K’s growth strategy and would help enhance the company’s network of shops across the State.

The new shops will help serve the company’s 1.5 million customers, Ms Foxton said. Welcoming the new staff to the Circle K network, she said: “We believe the skills and experience of our new colleagues will greatly complement our own amazing staff across our network of locations.”