Ryanair fined €108m for applying cabin luggage fees among other practices

Ryanair is among a number of budget airlines fined a total of €179 million by Spain’s Consumer Rights Ministry for practices including charging for cabin luggage.

EasyJet, Vueling, Norwegian and Volotea were also among those hit, it emerged on Friday.

The ministry upheld the fines that were announced in May and dismissed appeals lodged by companies.

It said in a statement the airlines violated customer rights when charging for larger carry-on luggage, picking seats or boarding pass printouts and not allowing cash payments at check-in desks or to buy items on board.

Ryanair was fined €108 million euros, while IAG’s low-cost unit Vueling was fined €39 million euros, EasyJet €29 million, Norwegian €1.6 million and Volotea €1.2 million.

Spanish airlines industry group ALA will appeal the fine in court, it said in a separate statement.

The fines are a challenge to budget airlines' business models, which hinge on charging rock-bottom fees for tickets and adding supplemental fees for things like larger carry-on bags that were previously not charged by traditional airlines.

ALA called the ministry’s decision “nonsense” and said it violated free market rules and European Union rules, and if applied, would force as many as 50 million passengers, who travel with a small bag, to pay for services they do not need. – Reuters

