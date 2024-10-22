Claims about ownership of €2.4m horse will be contradicted by other side, court hears

The Four Courts. Claims by a businessman and a company that they fully own a stallion they say is worth €2.4 million will be contradicted when the case next comes before the High Court, a judge was told on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Claims by a businessman and a company that they fully own a stallion they say is worth €2.4 million will be contradicted when the case next comes before the High Court, a judge was told on Tuesday.

Jersey-based businessman Steven Parkin and a UK-registered company he is involved in, Clipper BCS LLP, say they bought Sands of Mali for st€270,000 (€323,000) in August 2020.

They dispute a claim by bloodstock expert Joe Foley and Ballyhane Stud Ltd that they own a 50 per cent share in the horse.

They claim the animal is being unlawfully and wrongly held at Ballyhane Stud in Leighlinbridge in Carlow. They are seeking an order to deliver up possession and that the horse be transferred to a stud nominated by them.

The case came before the High Court last week when Mr Parkin and his company were granted permission to serve their proceedings on the defendants.

The case returned before Mr Justice Oisín Quinn on Tuesday when Robert Beatty SC, for Mr Parkin and Clipper BCS, said the matter could be adjourned for the defendants to file affidavits and for the plaintiffs to file any replying affidavits.

Remy Farrell SC, for Mr Foley and Ballyhane, said an unfortunate aspect to the case was that much of the detail in the plaintiffs’ claims ended up being reported “but our affidavits contradict much of what is said”.

Mr Justice Quinn scheduled for the case to be mentioned next month when it may be given a date for hearing.

Sands of Mali, a successful racehorse who finished his racing career in 2020, now covers mares which have produced progeny that have won 13 races in Britain as well as one each in Ireland and France.

Mr Parkin has said the row over Sands of Mali is part of a wider dispute between the parties concerning his side’s claims about outstanding covering fees due to them for the stallion and four other thoroughbred breeding stallions which were stabled at Ballyhane.