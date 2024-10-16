Six out of 10 Irish businesses ‘not prepared’ for European Accessibility Act

Commercial partner at Mason Hayes and Curran Dermot McGirr said an accessibility audit is 'fundamental to understanding' where a business stands for the Act and establishing what needs to be done in advance of the deadline of June 2025.

Some six out of 10 Irish businesses are not prepared for the European Accessibility Act which takes effect in June 2025, according to a new survey by Mayson Hayes and Curran.

The Act provides for digital accessibility on public sector websites, mobile apps and other software for older people and people with disabilities.

Commercial partner at Mason Hayes and Curran Dermot McGirr said the fact so many businesses are not ready for the Act shows a lack of public awareness in the market “because it sort of falls between two stools” of human resources and product recognition.

There is a misconception that the European Accessibility Act is a general accessibility standard on all products and services, said Mr McGirr. The Act “provides for a specific list of products and a specific list of services” so the first thing companies need to do is figure out if they are on that list, he said.

The Act applies to — but is not limited to — products and services such as self-service ticket machines for public transport, ecommerce and consumer banking services.

If a company knows that it is required to comply with the Act there is a list of standards they can conduct an audit of their products and services against, known as an accessibility audit, said Mr McGirr. Depending on which sector of the economy the product or service is in, the list of standards is different.

According to the report, some 62 per cent of survey respondents have not conducted an accessibility audit to identify areas affected by the Act. Mr McGirr said an accessibility audit is “fundamental to understanding” where a business stands for the Act and establishing what needs to be done in advance of the deadline of June 2025.

The results show that 58 per cent of businesses are not confident their organisation understands the requirements of the Act, which suggests a gap in education around the legislation.

The survey results also show that 42 per cent of businesses said they did not have the proper expertise to undertake the changes needed for the Act.

Mr McGirr said working with clients to “develop a comprehensive compliance roadmap tailored to their specific products and services” is key to preparation for the Act’s enforcement next summer.