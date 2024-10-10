Healthtech group Spectrum.Life signs mental health services deal

Digital health company Spectrum.Life has signed a deal with UK-based healthcare company Simplyhealth to offer the Irish company’s digital mental health services to 2.5 million people.

The contract comes a day after Spectrum.Life said it would create up to 200 jobs by the end of next year, bringing its total workforce to more than 500.

Spectrum.Life, which earlier this year raised €17 million in investment to fund its expansion, has been growing in the UK in recent months. The new deal will see Simplyhealth’s customers get access to Spectrum.Life’s digital mental health support, which allows members to assess their mental health requirements, get access to counselling services and book appointments directly through the platform.

Among Simplyhealth’s customers are thousands of businesses, who, Spectrum.Life says, can use the platform to support mental health in the workplace and reduce absenteeism.

“We are a second-generation digital health provider and we firmly believe that Spectrum.Life’s blend of clinical acumen and successful track record in scaling digital technologies presents a genuine opportunity to revolutionise healthcare,” said Spectrum.Life’s chief executive and cofounder Stephen Costello. “Our goal is to elevate patient satisfaction and outcomes within a commercially sustainable model that actively contributes to healthcare transformation and, critically, accessibility. Partnering with Simplyhealth represents a significant milestone for us.”

Spectrum.Life will add more jobs in the UK to support its customers. The 200 new jobs announced will be located in both Ireland and Britain, and will include remote roles as it adds clinical staff, as well as recruiting to senior leadership and business development positions.

“Our commitment to job creation in Ireland and the UK reflects our vision of leading the healthtech industry driven by both our people and our innovative solutions that save and improve lives,” said Mr Costello.

“This journey isn’t just about growth, it’s about transforming and saving lives. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we differentiate ourselves, building a brighter future for our clients, employees and communities, and solidifying our position as a leader in healthtech innovation.”

Established in 2018, Spectrum.Life saw revenue grow 60 per cent last year and expects to see 50 per cent growth in 2024, with more than three-quarters of that new business coming from outside Ireland.

Since its launch in the UK market in 2020, the company has built a list of insurance, corporate and university clients. More than 50 per cent of revenue in 2024 will be in the UK market.

Spectrum.Life looks after 7.5 million individuals in Britain and Ireland, across multiple insurers, with 4,000 corporate clients and more than 50 universities.