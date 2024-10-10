Goodbody’s former investment banking director Sarah Bogossian joins Elkstone

Sarah Bogossian also worked for EY as corporate finance director, alongside high-growth companies across Ireland and Europe

Investment company Elkstone has announced a new venture partner, with Goodbody’s former investment banking director Sarah Bogossian joining the firm.

Ms Bogossian previously worked as a corporate finance director in investment banking at Goodbody Stockbrokers. In that role, she focused on the technology and video gaming sector, expertise she will bring to Elkstone alongside growth strategy, funding for scale, and mergers and acquisition.

She also worked for EY as corporate finance director, alongside high-growth companies across Ireland and Europe.

As part of her new role with Elkstone, Ms Bogossian will oversee capital formation, support early stage founders, and manage investor relations.

“Elkstone’s sponsorship of and ambition for scaling high-growth Irish companies strongly aligns with my market experience and value maximisation focus,” Ms Bogossian said. “I’m excited to be joining Ireland’s leading early-stage venture investor and look forward to helping boost Ireland’s startup ecosystem while also leveraging my background in strategy, finance and international markets to support the development of our portfolio companies.”

A graduate of Trinity and UCD, Ms Bogossian holds a BA in Business and Economics, an MBA in International Marketing, a Masters in Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) and is a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA).

“Sarah comes to Elkstone with an impressive track record across both technology and investment,” said Alan Merriman, chief executive of Elkstone. “Her depth of experience and understanding of investors, founders and high-growth management teams make her an invaluable addition to the Elkstone venture team. As we look ahead to driving further growth in Ireland’s venture ecosystem, Sarah’s expertise will be crucial in helping our current and future portfolio companies achieve success.”

Elkstone, which was founded in 2011 and is best known for its venture investments in start-ups such as Flipdish, LetsGetChecked, Manna and SoapBox Labs, has invested in more than 60 startups through its venture arm.