Yuno Energy to enter gas market with cheap rates on offer

“There are very significant savings to be secured for customers particularly those who have not moved their supplier over the past year," said Cathal Fay, chief executive of Yuno Energy. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Pay-as-you-go electricity supplier Yuno Energy is entering the gas market in the Republic, offering customers what it describes as the cheapest price for a unit of gas on the market.

The energy retailer, which was launched one year ago by the company behind PrepayPower, said it will sell gas at 8.23 cent power, the lowest price on the market.

Based on average household usage calculations, the company said customers who join Yuno can expect savings of up to €581 over the next 12 years on their electricity costs, €333 on their gas costs and €914 for dual use gas and electricity customers.

Yuno, which offers a monthly bill pay service for its customers, allows them to fix their utility rates for 12 months, meaning their bills do not vary with wholesale energy price movements. It said the average fixed rate for users is now €1,268 for electricity, €1,176 for gas and €2,444 for dual use.

READ MORE

“There are very significant savings to be secured for customers particularly those who have not moved their supplier over the past year,” said Cathal Fay, chief executive of Yuno Energy.

One year after launch, Yuno said it now has 30,000 customers.