Airport power outage chaos and only top earners can hope to own a home

There was chaos at Dublin Airport yesterday as backup generators failed to kick in during a local power outage, leaving passengers stranded outside Terminal 2 for around two hours and causing logjams throughout the airport and a series of flight delays when power was eventually restored. Ian Curran and Jack White report.

Developer Hines’s top man in Ireland told the Dublin Economic Workshop over the weekend that only the top 30 per cent of earners can realistically entertain buying a new home in the current market, placing the blame on building standards and the size of modern homes. Eoin Burke-Kennedy was listening in.

Retail Excellence Ireland has become the latest vested interest to put its name forward for some of the €13 billion Apple tax windfall coming the Government’s way after last week ruling from Europe’s top court. It says retailers need a package of supports to offset rising costs and the impact of crime and antisocial behaviour, writes Conor Pope.

In her column, Pilita Clark cheers those older workers who have no intention of retiring either because they enjoy what they are doing or simply need the money.

And after a weekend when the papers were full of analysis on how damaging to Ireland the Apple tax verdict was, Eoin Burke-Kennedy notes that Apple, like many of its tech peers, exploited anomalies not so much in the Irish tax system but in the US one.

Closer to home, as political parties start put the finishing touches to election manifestoes, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy says the coming election provides a generational opportunity to make strategic investments that have long been the Achilles’ heel of growth, in Ireland, such as the prolonged nature of infrastructure delivery, inadequate public services, and housing issues.

